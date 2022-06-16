Quanta Services, (PWR) Loses 6.13% on June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PWR - Market Data & News Trade

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) has dropped $7.61 (6.13%) and sits at $116.38, as of 12:15:06 est on June 16.

790,504 shares have traded hands.

The Company has decreased 4.85% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 10.63% over the last 30 days.

Quanta Services, is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Quanta Services, visit the company profile.

About Quanta Services, Inc.

Quanta Services is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, communications, pipeline and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope.

To get more information on Quanta Services, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Quanta Services, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles