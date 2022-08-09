Qualys (QLYS) Gains in Pre-Market Trading for August 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange QLYS - Market Data & News Trade

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) is active in pre-market trading today, August 9, with shares up 5.84% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 7.13% year-to-date while moving 2.77% gains over the last 5 days.

About Qualys Inc

Qualys, Inc. is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions with over 19,000 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

