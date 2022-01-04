Qualys (QLYS) falls 0.43% to Close at $136.63 on January 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange QLYS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Qualys Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: QLYS) stock fell $0.59, accounting for a 0.43% decrease. Qualys opened at $137.55 before trading between $137.55 and $133.40 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Qualys’s market cap fall to $5,304,537,330 on 253,861 shares -below their 30-day average of 299,996.

About Qualys Inc

Qualys, Inc. is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions with over 19,000 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

