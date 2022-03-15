Qualtrics (XM) Gains 3.59% on March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XM - Market Data & News Trade

Qualtrics International Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: XM) shares moved 3.59%, or $0.94 per share, as on 12:23:10 est today. After Opening the Day at $26.38, 541,181 shares of Qualtrics have traded hands and the stock has moved between $27.27 and $26.14.

This year the company is down 22.60%.

Qualtrics is set to release earnings on 2022-04-20.

About Qualtrics International Inc - Class A

Qualtrics is the creator and leader of the Experience Management (XM) category, and is changing the way organizations design and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 12,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics Experience Management, including 85% of the Fortune 100.

