Qualtrics International Inc - Class A (XM) falls 0.82% for August 6

Today, Qualtrics International Inc - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: XM) stock fell $0.36, accounting for a 0.82% decrease. Qualtrics opened at $43.82 before trading between $44.20 and $43.10 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Qualtrics’s market cap fall to $3,974,415,914 on 945,038 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,472,438.

About Qualtrics International Inc - Class A

Qualtrics is the creator and leader of the Experience Management (XM) category, and is changing the way organizations design and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 12,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics Experience Management, including 85% of the Fortune 100.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer