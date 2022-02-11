Qualcomm, (QCOM) falls 5.42% to Close at $164.64 on February 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange QCOM - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Qualcomm, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock fell $9.43, accounting for a 5.42% decrease. Qualcomm, opened at $174.70 before trading between $175.48 and $163.55 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Qualcomm,’s market cap fall to $185,233,423,593 on 13,521,803 shares -above their 30-day average of 13,227,478.

Qualcomm, employs around 41000 people with a head office in San Diego, California.

About Qualcomm, Inc.

Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When people connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. The company brings the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly. Qualcomm Incorporated includes licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

