Qualcomm, (QCOM) Drops 4.94% on May 5

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) has dropped $7.36 (4.94%) and is currently sitting at $141.03, as of 12:17:49 est on May 5.

6,830,496 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company is up 10.33% over the last 5 days and shares fell 3.09% over the last 30 days.

Qualcomm, is set to release earnings on 2022-07-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Qualcomm, visit the company profile.

About Qualcomm, Inc.

Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When people connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. The company brings the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly. Qualcomm Incorporated includes licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

To get more information on Qualcomm, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Qualcomm, Inc.'s Profile.

