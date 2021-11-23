Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon Shows How Company Will Grow: Jeff Kagan

Image: CEO Cristiano Amon. Source: Qualcomm

Qualcomm (QCOM) CEO Cristiano Amon explained to investors how strong company growth would continue going forward. In fact, this strong news led Qualcomm to set a record high stock price in the days since. Let’s take a closer look at the changing industry, the changing technologies and the changing products and services. And let’s take a closer look at what that future holds for Qualcomm.

Qualcomm has been around for quite a long time, and it has continued to change and to grow. The company has successfully followed the next growth wave, and the next, time after time.

In fact, if you recall, in the early years Qualcomm made cellphones. Then it got out of the handset business and started making technologies for every competitor.

Qualcomm is leader in 5G wireless for handsets and networks

Now it is one of the largest and strongest companies in the industry, doing business worldwide with all competitors in the handset and network space.

Today, we think of Qualcomm as a leader in the chip and processor business in 5G wireless. In fact, Qualcomm and Huawei are the two largest competitors, followed by Ericsson (ERIC), Nokia (NOK), Cisco (CSCO), Intel (INTC) and many other firms who compete in one slice of the pie or another.

Over time, as always Qualcomm has been busy expanding its core business. This is important because it continues to prepare the company for growth and success going forward.

This has historically been what the company has always done, and it is reassuring to see it is continuing with this process.

Qualcomm continues to adapt for future growth

Looking backwards, Qualcomm has been a leader in the chip and processor sector and the 5G wireless sector. It makes network and handset gear and supplies companies and networks all over the globe.

In order to stay on the success track, every company needs to be able to accurately read the tea leaves of the future and prepare itself to be a leader in that new world.

This is what Qualcomm has always done over the last several decades. And according to Amon’s remarks, that is what it continues to do today.

CEO Cristiano Amon gave a very strong Qualcomm forecast

Cristiano Amon said Qualcomm growth does not rely on any single relationship with any single customer. This was a thinly veiled reference to its relationship with Apple and their chip business.

That is smart, because as we have seen countless times with countless companies, doing business with any single company has its ups and downs.

Amon said that, going forward, Qualcomm will not be defined in a single market or by a single customer. He said its chip business called QCT will continue to growth at least twelve percent annually by 2024.

Qualcomm is diversifying its entire business

Akash Palkhiwala, Qualcomm CFO, said the company will also focus on higher end Android phones and tablets. That kind of diversity across business lines is all good news.

Not only is Qualcomm a leader in chips and processors and 5G wireless today, but it is also a leader in new and growing areas like self-driving cars and automated driving, healthcare, health tech, VR, headsets, smart appliances, computers and so much more.

As an example, Qualcomm and BMW recently announced that Qualcomm will provide chips for self-driving cars and autonomous vehicles.

In fact, pulling the camera back, Qualcomm is part of the 5GAA or the 5G Automotive Association. This is a group of 5G wireless companies, car makers and assorted service providers all working together to bring the benefits of 5G wireless to the automobile industry.

Qualcomm is positioning itself to continue strong growth

So, the next decade will show dramatic growth and change in so many other industries and the companies that lead in those various spaces.

That’s why, when Qualcomm looks ahead, it sees enormous growth opportunity in a growing variety of industries over the next decade and beyond.

Looking forward has always been one of Qualcomm’s strengths.

Wireless is, of course, one of the key markets and industries that will be driving growth going forward. Not only growth for network and chip businesses, not only smartphone and tablet makers, but in every other industry and company that touches us as consumers.

This is an enormous growth opportunity that will define certain key companies like Qualcomm over the next decade.

