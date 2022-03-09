Quaker Chemical (KWR) Climbs 4.09% on March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KWR - Market Data & News Trade

Today Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) is trading 4.09% up.

The latest price, as of 12:06:17 est, was $180.51. Quaker Chemical has moved $7.1 over the previous day’s close.

11,368 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Quaker Chemical has a YTD change of 24.68%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Chemical is a leading global provider of process fluids, chemicals,specialties, and technical expertise to a wide range of industries, including steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans and others.

