Quad/Graphics Inc - Class A (NYSE: QUAD), a Sussex, Wisconsin, company, fell to close at $4.44 Monday after losing $0.04 (0.89%) on volume of 96,796 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $4.46 to a low of $4.18 while Quad/Graphics’s market cap now stands at $182,301,618.

Quad is a worldwide marketing solutions partner that leverages its 50-year heritage of platform excellence, innovation and strong culture and social purpose to create a better way for its clients, employees and communities. The Company's integrated marketing platform helps brands and marketers reduce complexity, increase efficiency and enhance marketing spend effectiveness. Quad provides its clients with unmatched scale for client on-site services and expanded subject expertise in marketing strategy, creative solutions, media deployment (which includes a strong foundation in print) and marketing management services. With a client-centric approach that drives the Company to continuously evolve its offering, combined with leading-edge technology and single-source simplicity, the Company has the resources and knowledge to help a wide variety of clients in multiple vertical industries, including retail, publishing, consumer packaged goods, financial services, insurance, healthcare and direct-to-consumer. Quad has multiple locations throughout North America, South America and Europe, and strategic partnerships in Asia and other parts of the world.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

