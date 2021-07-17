Qts Realty Trust Inc - Class A (QTS) gains 0.01% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange QTS - Market Data & News Trade

Qts Realty Trust Inc - Class A (NYSE: QTS) shares gained 0.01%, or $0.01 per share, to close Friday at $77.56. After opening the day at $77.55, shares of Qts Realty fluctuated between $77.76 and $77.50. 1,135,591 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 2,108,027. Friday's activity brought Qts Realty’s market cap to $5,334,380,496.

Qts Realty is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, and employs more than 612 people.

About Qts Realty Trust Inc - Class A

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North Americaand Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

