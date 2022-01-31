Qorvo (QRVO) gains 6.04% for January 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange QRVO - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Qorvo Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: QRVO) stock gained $7.82, accounting for a 6.04% increase. Qorvo opened at $129.76 before trading between $137.39 and $129.01 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Qorvo’s market cap rise to $15,131,444,603 on 1,509,603 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,330,459.

About Qorvo Inc

Qorvo makes a better world possible by providing innovative Radio Frequency (RF) solutions at the center of connectivity. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers' most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including advanced wireless devices, wired and wireless networks and defense radar and communications. Qorvo also leverages unique competitive strengths to advance 5G networks, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and other emerging applications that expand the global framework interconnecting people, places and things.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

