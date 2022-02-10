QIWI (QIWI) falls 4.34% on Strong Volume February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange QIWI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, QIWI plc - ADR Inc’s (NASDAQ: QIWI) stock fell $0.34, accounting for a 4.34% decrease. QIWI opened at $7.71 before trading between $7.71 and $7.49 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw QIWI’s market cap fall to $392,245,898 on 318,074 shares -above their 30-day average of 270,267.

About QIWI plc - ADR

QIWI is a leading provider of next generation payment and financial services in Russia and the CIS. It has an integrated proprietary network that enables payment services across online, mobile and physical channels. It has deployed over 19.7 million virtual wallets, over 117,000 kiosks and terminals, and enabled merchants and customers to accept and transfer over RUB 145 billion cash and electronic payments monthly connecting over 32 million consumers using its network at least once a month. QIWI's consumers can use cash, stored value and other electronic payment methods to pay for goods and services or transfer money across virtual or physical environments interchangeably.

Visit QIWI plc - ADR's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on QIWI plc - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: QIWI plc - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles