Q&K (QK) Loses in Pre-Market Trading for March 18

Q&K International Group Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:QK) has already fallen $-0.05 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.64, Q&K has moved 3.05% lower ahead of market open.

The company has risen 35.54% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Q&K investors.

About Q&K International Group Ltd - ADR

Q&K International Group Limited is a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China. The Company offers young, emerging urban residents conveniently-located, ready-to-move-in, and affordable branded apartments as well as facilitates a variety of value-added services. Q&K leverages advanced IT and mobile technologies to manage rental apartments in various cities in China. Technology is the core of Q&K's business and is applied to its operational process from apartment sourcing, renovation, and tenant acquisition, to property management. The focus on technology enables Q&K to operate a large, dispersed, and fast-growing portfolio of apartments with high operational efficiency and deliver a superior user experience.

