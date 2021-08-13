Q&K (QK) falls 1.91% to Close at $1.03 on August 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange QK - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Q&K International Group Ltd - ADR Inc’s (NASDAQ: QK) stock fell $0.02, accounting for a 1.91% decrease. Q&K opened at $1.02 before trading between $1.06 and $1.00 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Q&K’s market cap fall to $43,109,664 on 126,917 shares -below their 30-day average of 207,978.

About Q&K International Group Ltd - ADR

Q&K International Group Limited is a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China. The Company offers young, emerging urban residents conveniently-located, ready-to-move-in, and affordable branded apartments as well as facilitates a variety of value-added services. Q&K leverages advanced IT and mobile technologies to manage rental apartments in various cities in China. Technology is the core of Q&K's business and is applied to its operational process from apartment sourcing, renovation, and tenant acquisition, to property management. The focus on technology enables Q&K to operate a large, dispersed, and fast-growing portfolio of apartments with high operational efficiency and deliver a superior user experience.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer