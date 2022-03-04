Pzena (PZN) falls 2.66% on Moderate Volume March 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PZN - Market Data & News Trade

Pzena Investment Management Inc - Class A (NYSE: PZN) shares fell 2.66%, or $0.23 per share, to close Friday at $8.42. After opening the day at $8.48, shares of Pzena fluctuated between $8.55 and $8.29. 49,131 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 98,563. Friday's activity brought Pzena’s market cap to $146,860,899.

Pzena is headquartered in New York, New York..

About Pzena Investment Management Inc - Class A

Pzena Investment Management, LLC, the firm's operating company, is a value-oriented investment management firm. Founded in 1995, Pzena Investment Management has built a diverse, global client base.

Visit Pzena Investment Management Inc - Class A’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Pzena Investment Management Inc - Class A and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Pzena Investment Management Inc - Class A’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles