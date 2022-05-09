Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Loses 5.45% on May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PXS - Market Data & News Trade

Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ: PXS) shares lost 5.45%, or $0.0349 per share, as on 12:11:29 est today. After Opening the Day at $0.64, 406,868 shares of Pyxis Tankers have traded hands and the stock has traded between $0.65 and $0.60.

Already the company has moved YTD 33.33%.

Pyxis Tankers anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-26.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Pyxis Tankers visit the company profile.

About Pyxis Tankers Inc

Pyxis Tankers Inc., owns a modern fleet of five tankers engaged in seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. We are focused on growing our fleet of medium range product tankers, which provide operational flexibility and enhanced earnings potential due to their “eco” features and modifications. Pyxis Tankers is positioned to opportunistically expand and maximize the value of its fleet due to competitive cost structure, strong customer relationships and an experienced management team, whose interests are aligned with those of its shareholders.

To get more information on Pyxis Tankers Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Pyxis Tankers Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering