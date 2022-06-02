Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Gains 5.49% on June 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PXS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ: PXS) are up 5.49% Thursday.

As of 12:00:34 est, Pyxis Tankers sits at $2.69 and has climbed $0.14 per share.

Pyxis Tankers has moved 3.66% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 32.81% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-08.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-08.

About Pyxis Tankers Inc

Pyxis Tankers Inc., owns a modern fleet of five tankers engaged in seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. We are focused on growing our fleet of medium range product tankers, which provide operational flexibility and enhanced earnings potential due to their “eco” features and modifications. Pyxis Tankers is positioned to opportunistically expand and maximize the value of its fleet due to competitive cost structure, strong customer relationships and an experienced management team, whose interests are aligned with those of its shareholders.

