Pyxis Tankers (PXS) gains 4.00% on Strong Volume March 2

Today, Pyxis Tankers Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: PXS) stock gained $0.023, accounting for a 4.00% increase. Pyxis Tankers opened at $0.59 before trading between $0.62 and $0.55 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Pyxis Tankers’s market cap rise to $22,913,479 on 812,297 shares -above their 30-day average of 424,810.

About Pyxis Tankers Inc

Pyxis Tankers Inc., owns a modern fleet of five tankers engaged in seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. We are focused on growing our fleet of medium range product tankers, which provide operational flexibility and enhanced earnings potential due to their “eco” features and modifications. Pyxis Tankers is positioned to opportunistically expand and maximize the value of its fleet due to competitive cost structure, strong customer relationships and an experienced management team, whose interests are aligned with those of its shareholders.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

