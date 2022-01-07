Pyrogenesis Canada (PYR) falls 1.06% in Light Trading on January 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PYR - Market Data & News Trade

Pyrogenesis Canada Inc (NASDAQ: PYR) shares fell 1.06%, or $0.03 per share, to close Thursday at $2.79. After opening the day at $2.81, shares of Pyrogenesis Canada fluctuated between $2.86 and $2.67. 242,590 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 3,672,245. Thursday's activity brought Pyrogenesis Canada’s market cap to $474,832,318.

Pyrogenesis Canada is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec..

About Pyrogenesis Canada Inc

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and products. The Company provides its engineering and manufacturing expertise and its turnkey process equipment packages to customers in the defense, metallurgical, mining, advanced materials (including 3D printing), and environmental industries. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office and its 3,800 m2 manufacturing facility, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The Company's core competencies allow PyroGenesis to provide innovative plasma torches, plasma waste processes, high-temperature metallurgical processes, and engineering services to the global marketplace. PyroGenesis' operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

