PVH (PVH) falls 0.87% to Close at $103.00 on January 12

Today, PVH Corp Inc’s (NYSE: PVH) stock fell $0.9, accounting for a 0.87% decrease. PVH opened at $103.94 before trading between $105.65 and $102.12 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw PVH’s market cap fall to $7,207,696,405 on 794,117 shares -below their 30-day average of 919,179.

PVH employs around 19600 people with a head office in New York, New York.

About PVH Corp

PVH is one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle companies in the world. PVH powers brands that drive fashion forward – for good. Our brand portfolio includes the iconic Calvin Klein, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True&Co. intimates brand. We market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands. PVH has 40,000 associates operating in over 40 countries. That's the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

