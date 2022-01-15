Puxin (NEW) falls 1.03% in Light Trading on January 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NEW - Market Data & News Trade

Puxin Limited - ADR (NYSE: NEW) shares fell 1.03%, or $0.0032 per share, to close Friday at $0.31. After opening the day at $0.32, shares of Puxin fluctuated between $0.32 and $0.30. 1,383,170 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 10,211,347. Friday's activity brought Puxin’s market cap to $26,803,634.

About Puxin Limited - ADR

Puxin Limited is a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China. Puxin has a strong acquisition and integration expertise to effectively improve education quality and operational performance of acquired schools. Puxin offers a full spectrum of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students achieve academic excellence, as well as prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities and graduate programs in Chinaand other countries. The Company has developed a business model effectively combining strategic acquisitions and organic growth achieved through successful post-acquisition integration, which has differentiated the Company from other after-school education service providers in China.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

