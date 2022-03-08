Putnam Premierome (PPT) Moves Up in Pre-Market Trading for March 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PPT - Market Data & News Trade

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) is active in pre-market trading today, March 8, with shares climbing 6.44% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 7.96% year-to-date while moving 2.51% lower over the last 5 days

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Putnam Premierome visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:00:18 est.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed-end fund seeking high current income by investing in a wide variety of fixed-income securities globally. The fund seeks high current income consistent with the preservation of capital. It allocates investments among U.S. government, high yield, and international fixed-income securities. Holdings include securitized debt, such as residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities (RMBS and CMBS).

To get more information on Putnam Premier Income Trust and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Putnam Premier Income Trust's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles