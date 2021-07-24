Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) gains 0.79% for July 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PMO - Market Data & News Trade

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE: PMO) shares gained 0.79%, or $0.11 per share, to close Friday at $14.08. After opening the day at $14.07, shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities fluctuated between $14.08 and $13.97. 47,087 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 57,902. Friday's activity brought Putnam Municipal Opportunities’s market cap to $480,264,379.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed-end fund seeking high current tax-free income and capital preservation by investing primarily in levered portfolio of municipal bonds. The fund seeks a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital. It invests in a portfolio of investment-grade and some below investment-grade municipal bonds. The fund uses leverage by issuing preferred shares to enhance returns, which involves risk and may increase the volatility of the net asset value (nav).

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

