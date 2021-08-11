Putnam Master Intermediateome (PIM) falls 0.24% in Active Trading on August 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PIM - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Inc’s (NYSE: PIM) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.24% decrease. Putnam Master Intermediateome opened at $4.14 before trading between $4.17 and $4.14 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Putnam Master Intermediateome’s market cap fall to $212,378,603 on 104,418 shares -above their 30-day average of 102,072.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed-end fund seeking high current income and relative stability of net asset value by investing in a wide variety of fixed-income securities globally. The fund seeks with equal emphasis high current income and relative stability of net asset value. It allocates assets to the U.S. investment grade sector, high-yield sector, and international sector.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

