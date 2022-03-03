Purple Innovation (PRPL) rose 14.44% for March 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PRPL - Market Data & News Trade

Purple Innovation Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares rose 14.44%, or $0.96 per share, to close Thursday at $7.61. After opening the day at $6.70, shares of Purple Innovation fluctuated between $7.61 and $6.60. 5,073,300 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,981,688. Thursday's activity brought Purple Innovation’s market cap to $506,223,151.

About Purple Innovation Inc - Class A

Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. Purple designs and manufactures a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more. Its products are the result of over 25 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of its own manufacturing processes. Its proprietary gel technology, Hyper-Elastic Polymer®, underpins many of Its comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate its offerings from other competitors' products. Purple markets and sells its products through its direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and its owned retail showrooms.

Visit Purple Innovation Inc - Class A’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Purple Innovation Inc - Class A and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Purple Innovation Inc - Class A’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles