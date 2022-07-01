Pure Storage (PSTG) Gains in Pre-Market Trading for July 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PSTG - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Pure Storage Inc - Class A (NYSE:PSTG) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 1.

Ahead of the market's open, Pure Storage stock has climbed 5.02% from the previous session’s close.

Pure Storage lost $0.21 in the last session and aims to gain back ground today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Pure Storage visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:23:41 est.

About Pure Storage Inc - Class A

Pure Storage gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

To get more information on Pure Storage Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Pure Storage Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Guide To Bear Market Investing Cable TV May Lose Half of Subscribers by 2030: Jeff Kagan Will Mining Stocks Fall Further? 3 Reasons To Be Optimistic About the Global Shipping Industry