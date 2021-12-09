Pure Cycle (PCYO) falls 0.34% on Moderate Volume December 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PCYO - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Pure Cycle Corp. Inc’s (NASDAQ: PCYO) stock fell $0.05, accounting for a 0.34% decrease. Pure Cycle opened at $14.92 before trading between $15.49 and $14.69 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Pure Cycle’s market cap fall to $355,194,581 on 34,837 shares -below their 30-day average of 53,944.

About Pure Cycle Corp.

Pure Cycle is a vertically integrated water and wastewater provider with a mission to deliver safe, great tasting, pure water from its source to municipalities and businesses with a focus on its customers and conserving our planet's most valuable resource. In addition to its wholesale water utilities business Pure Cycle also owns and is developing approximately 1,000 acres of prime land in Denver's fast growing Interstate-70 corridor, called Sky Ranch.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

