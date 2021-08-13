Pulse (PLSE) falls 3.26% to Close at $23.46 on August 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PLSE - Market Data & News Trade

Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PLSE), a Hayward, California, company, fell to close at $23.46 Thursday after losing $0.79 (3.26%) on volume of 67,308 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $24.65 to a low of $22.77 while Pulse’s market cap now stands at $694,555,118.

About Pulse Biosciences Inc

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The CellFX® System is the first commercial product to harness the distinctive advantages of the Company's proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ (NPS™) technology, such as the ability to non-thermally clear cells while sparing non-cellular tissue, to treat a variety of applications for which an optimal solution remains unfulfilled. Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology delivers nano-second pulses of electrical energy. The initial commercial use of the CellFX System is to address a range of dermatologic conditions that share high demand among patients and practitioners for improved dermatologic outcomes. Designed as a multi-application platform, the CellFX System offers customer value with a utilization-based revenue model.

Visit Pulse Biosciences Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Pulse Biosciences Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Pulse Biosciences Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer