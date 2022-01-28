Pulmonx (LUNG) falls 5.76% for January 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LUNG - Market Data & News Trade

Pulmonx Corp (NASDAQ: LUNG), a Redwood City, California, company, fell to close at $21.77 Thursday after losing $1.33 (5.76%) on volume of 412,069 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $23.73 to a low of $21.68 while Pulmonx’s market cap now stands at $801,978,455.

About Pulmonx Corp

Pulmonx Corporation is a commercial-stage medical technology company. The Company is focused on providing planning tools and treatments for obstructive lung disease. Its solutions include Zephyr Valve, Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System and StratX Lung Analysis Platform. The Company's solutions offer minimally invasive treatment option for patients with severe emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its solution provides bronchoscopic lung volume reduction without surgery. The Zephyr Valves are indicated for bronchoscopic treatment of adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema in regions of the lung that have little to no collateral ventilation. The Zephyr Valves are placed in the airways to occlude the diseased parts of the lung, allowing trapped air to escape.

Visit Pulmonx Corp’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Pulmonx Corp and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Pulmonx Corp’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Algoma Steel Upgrades Power Plant in Transition to Green Steelmaking Insulet Gets FDA Clearance for Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System Russell 2000 Enters Bear Market Territory for First Time in Nearly Two Years TG Therapeutics Tumbles 40% on Partial Clinical Trial Hold