Pulmonx (LUNG) falls 2.59% on Strong Volume August 3

Today, Pulmonx Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: LUNG) stock fell $1.04, accounting for a 2.59% decrease. Pulmonx opened at $40.50 before trading between $40.50 and $38.89 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Pulmonx’s market cap fall to $1,420,551,909 on 341,570 shares -above their 30-day average of 341,373.

About Pulmonx Corp

Pulmonx Corporation is a commercial-stage medical technology company. The Company is focused on providing planning tools and treatments for obstructive lung disease. Its solutions include Zephyr Valve, Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System and StratX Lung Analysis Platform. The Company's solutions offer minimally invasive treatment option for patients with severe emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its solution provides bronchoscopic lung volume reduction without surgery. The Zephyr Valves are indicated for bronchoscopic treatment of adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema in regions of the lung that have little to no collateral ventilation. The Zephyr Valves are placed in the airways to occlude the diseased parts of the lung, allowing trapped air to escape.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

