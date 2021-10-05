Pulmatrix (PULM) falls 0.14% to Close at $0.77 on October 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PULM - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Pulmatrix Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: PULM) stock fell $0.0011, accounting for a 0.14% decrease. Pulmatrix opened at $0.77 before trading between $0.79 and $0.75 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Pulmatrix’s market cap fall to $43,441,151 on 251,001 shares -above their 30-day average of 250,638.

About Pulmatrix Inc

Pulmatrix is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary and non-pulmonary disease using its patented iSPERSE™ technology. The Company's proprietary product pipeline includes treatments for serious lung diseases such as allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis ('ABPA') and lung cancer, as well as neurologic disorders such as acute migraine. Pulmatrix's product candidates are based on iSPERSE™, its proprietary engineered dry powder delivery platform, which seeks to improve therapeutic delivery to the lungs by maximizing local concentrations and reducing systemic side effects to improve patient outcomes.

The Daily Fix

Athletes vying to represent the US at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing must be vaccinated against COVID-19, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said.

Beyond Meat Inc’s (Nasdaq:BYND) meatless chicken tenders will be available for purchase at select grocery stores nationwide starting next month, the faux meat company said Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants US passenger airlines to do more to address the surge in incidents involving unruly or violent passengers.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

