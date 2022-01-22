Puhui Wealth Co (PHCF) drops 15.83% in Active Trading on January 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PHCF - Market Data & News Trade

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd (NASDAQ: PHCF) shares dropped 15.83%, or $0.19 per share, to close Friday at $1.01. After opening the day at $1.16, shares of Puhui Wealth Co fluctuated between $1.18 and $0.98. 125,663 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 81,566. Friday's activity brought Puhui Wealth Co’s market cap to $12,784,399.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd

Headquartered in Beijing, China, Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. is a third-party wealth management service provider focusing on marketing financial products to, and managing funds for, individuals and corporate clients in the PRC. The Company's main operating activities are carried out through Puhui Wealth Investment Management (Beijing) Co., Ltd., and its subsidiaries.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

