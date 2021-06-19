Public Storage (PSA) gains 0.9200% for June 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PSA - Market Data & News Trade

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) shares gained 0.9200% to end trading Friday at $298.36 per share - a net change of $2.72. Shares traded between $299.67 and $295.87 throughout the day.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2020, The Company had: interests in 2,548 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 175 million net rentable square feet in the United States, an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA which owned 241 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the 'Shurgard' brand and an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at December 31, 2020. Its headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

