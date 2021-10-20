Public Storage - 4.70% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser J 1/1000th Dep S (PSA-J) falls 0.49% to Close at $26.40 on October 19

Public Storage - 4.70% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser J 1/1000th Dep S (NYSE: PSA-J) shares fell 0.49%, or $0.13 per share, to close Tuesday at $26.40. After opening the day at $26.49, shares of Public Storage - 4.70% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser J 1/1000th Dep S fluctuated between $26.56 and $26.40. 26,568 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 34,907. Tuesday's activity brought Public Storage - 4.70% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser J 1/1000th Dep S’s market cap to $56,185,374,696.

Public Storage - 4.70% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser J 1/1000th Dep S is headquartered in Glendale, California..

Visit Public Storage - 4.70% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser J 1/1000th Dep S’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Keep Your Friends Close, But Your Enemies Closer — Part I

Revenge represents an amazing human activity. In business, kicking opponents when they are down comes with the territory. As Huawei struggles with US government sanctions, Xiaomi steps in to introduce competing products and grab market share. Former Communists learn quickly about the free market economy. No employee at Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) asks the giant to go easy on Myspace. Remember Myspace? No Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) executive lends a helping hand to Motorola, which is even harder to remember. This new series looks at a few savory examples of business payback.

[More]

Breaking the Supply Chain Bottleneck

Since the start of the global pandemic, historically low interest rates and government spending have inhibited saving and encouraged borrowing and spending to lift the economy during the challenging period. The US Federal Reserve and government have pumped far more liquidity into the financial system than during the 2008 global financial crisis. We have seen an increase in inflationary pressures because of the stimulus. Moreover, the pandemic’s unintended consequences have created shortages and supply chain bottlenecks that have only exacerbated rising prices.

[More]

McDonald's To Offer New Plant-Based Burger in US Restaurants by Beyond Meat

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) will soon launch a small-scale rollout in the US of a new plant-based burger developed with faux-meat maker Beyond Meat Inc (Nasdaq: BYND).

Starting Nov. 3, the "McPlant" will be on the menu at eight locations in Texas, Louisiana, Iowa and California as part of a trial run to help gauge customer interest in the meatless offering, McDonald’s announced last week.

[More]

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Public Storage - 4.70% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser J 1/1000th Dep S and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Public Storage - 4.70% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser J 1/1000th Dep S’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

FDA Expands Booster Dose Usage Authorization for COVID-19 Vaccines McDonald's To Offer New Plant-Based Burger in US Restaurants by Beyond Meat Walgreens Investing Additional $5.2 Billion in Primary Care Provider VillageMD JPMorgan Misses on Third Quarter Revenue, Beats Earnings Estimates With One-Time Items