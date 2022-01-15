Public Service Enterprise (PEG) falls 1.58% in Active Trading on January 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PEG - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: PEG) stock fell $1.05, accounting for a 1.58% decrease. Public Service Enterprise opened at $66.13 before trading between $66.22 and $65.15 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Public Service Enterprise’s market cap fall to $32,988,903,948 on 2,630,908 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,522,582.

Public Service Enterprise employs around 12945 people with a head office in Newark, New Jersey.

About Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company with approximately 13,000 employees. Headquartered in Newark, N.J., PSEG's principal operating subsidiaries are: Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island. PSEG is a Fortune 500 company included in the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 13 consecutive years.

Visit Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.'s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles