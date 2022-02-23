PTC (PTCT) falls 7.33% in Active Trading on February 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PTCT - Market Data & News Trade

PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTCT) shares fell 7.33%, or $2.82 per share, to close Wednesday at $35.63. After opening the day at $37.30, shares of PTC fluctuated between $38.77 and $35.36. 1,257,171 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 570,837. Wednesday's activity brought PTC’s market cap to $2,518,966,177.

PTC is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey..

About PTC Therapeutics Inc

PTC is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines and its mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need. The Company's strategy is to leverage its strong scientific expertise and global commercial infrastructure to maximize value for its patients and other stakeholders.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

