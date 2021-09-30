PTC (PTCT) falls 3.26% in Light Trading on September 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PTCT - Market Data & News Trade

PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTCT), a South Plainfield, New Jersey, company, fell to close at $37.05 Wednesday after losing $1.25 (3.26%) on volume of 362,928 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $39.13 to a low of $36.92 while PTC’s market cap now stands at $2,615,912,471.

About PTC Therapeutics Inc

PTC is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines and its mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need. The Company's strategy is to leverage its strong scientific expertise and global commercial infrastructure to maximize value for its patients and other stakeholders.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

