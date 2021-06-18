Psychemedics Corp. (PMD) gains 5.1700% for June 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PMD - Market Data & News Trade

Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ: PMD) shares gained 5.1700% to end trading Thursday at $8.34 per share - a net change of $0.41. Shares traded between $8.36 and $7.77 throughout the day.

About Psychemedics Corp.

Psychemedics Corporation is the world’s largest provider of hair testing for the detection of drugs of abuse. The Company’s patented process is used by thousands of U.S. and international clients, including over 10% of the Fortune 500 companies, for pre-employment and random drug testing. Major police departments, Federal Reserve Banks, schools, and other public entities also rely on company's unique patented drug testing process. Psychemedics Corporation strongly believes its drug testing method to be superior to any other product currently in use, including traditional urine testing and other hair testing methods.

Visit Psychemedics Corp.’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Psychemedics Corp. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Psychemedics Corp.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer