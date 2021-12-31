PS Business Parks, (PSB) falls 0.30% on Moderate Volume December 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PSB - Market Data & News Trade

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE: PSB) shares fell 0.30%, or $0.55 per share, to close Thursday at $184.84. After opening the day at $185.39, shares of PS Business Parks, fluctuated between $186.88 and $184.08. 56,844 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 120,541. Thursday's activity brought PS Business Parks,’s market cap to $5,092,451,980.

About PS Business Parks, Inc.

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of December 31, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.7 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states. The Company also held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex and a 98.2% interest in an entity developing a 411-unit multifamily apartment complex.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

