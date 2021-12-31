Prudential (PRU) falls 0.41% in Light Trading on December 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PRU - Market Data & News Trade

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a Newark, New Jersey, company, fell to close at $108.63 Thursday after losing $0.45 (0.41%) on volume of 853,566 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $110.05 to a low of $108.53 while Prudential’s market cap now stands at $41,062,140,000.

Prudential currently has roughly 50492 employees.

About Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial, Inc., a financial wellness leader and premier active global investment manager with more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

