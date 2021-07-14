Prudential Bancorp Inc (PBIP) gains 0.65% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PBIP - Market Data & News Trade

Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: PBIP) shares gained 0.65%, or $0.09 per share, to close Tuesday at $13.89. After opening the day at $13.77, shares of Prudential Bancorp fluctuated between $13.96 and $13.76. 13,982 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 77,307. Tuesday's activity brought Prudential Bancorp’s market cap to $109,158,982.

About Prudential Bancorp Inc

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Prudential Bank. Prudential Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered,FDIC-insured savings bank that was originally organized in 1886. The Bank conducts business from its headquarters and main office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as well as nine additional full-service financial centers, seven of which are in Philadelphia, one in Drexel Hill, Delaware County, and one in Huntingdon Valley, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. At September 30, 2020, the Company had total assets of $1.2 billion, total liabilities of $1.1 billion and total stockholders' equity of $129.1 million.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

