Provident (PVBC) falls 0.18% in Light Trading on September 3

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: PVBC) shares fell 0.18%, or $0.03 per share, to close Friday at $16.25. After opening the day at $16.28, shares of Provident fluctuated between $16.35 and $16.10. 23,206 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 32,337. Friday's activity brought Provident’s market cap to $294,060,016.

About Provident Bancorp Inc

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank, which also operates under the name BankProv. The Provident Bank is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients. The bank is committed to strengthening the economic development of the regions it serves, by working closely with businesses and private clients and delivering superior products and high-touch services to meet their banking needs. The Provident has offices in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. All deposits are insured in full through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF).

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

