Provident, (PROV) falls 1.68% for December 28

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROV) fell to close at $16.44 Tuesday after losing $0.28 (1.68%) on volume of 319,530 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $16.75 to a low of $16.41 while Provident,’s market cap now stands at $122,524,229.

About Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. (the Bank), a federally chartered savings bank. The Bank is a financial services company committed to serving consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The Bank conducts its business operations as Provident Bank and through its subsidiary, Provident Financial Corp. The Bank’s community banking operations primarily consist of accepting deposits from customers within the communities surrounding its full service offices and investing those funds in single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, consumer and other mortgage loans.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

