Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS) gains 0.7730% for June 15

Provident Financial Services Inc (NYSE: PFS) shares gained 0.7730% to end trading Tuesday at $24.77 per share - a net change of $0.19. Shares traded between $24.86 and $24.30 throughout the day.

About Provident Financial Services Inc

Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering 'Commitment you can count on' since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc., which reported assets of $12.92 billion as of December 31, 2020. With $9.84 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Queens County in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and full service insurance agency and brokerage services through its wholly owned subsidiary, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

