Provention Bio (PRVB) falls 1.17% to Close at $5.06 on January 11

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares fell 1.17%, or $0.06 per share, to close Tuesday at $5.06. After opening the day at $5.08, shares of Provention Bio fluctuated between $5.25 and $5.03. 388,345 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 567,552. Tuesday's activity brought Provention Bio’s market cap to $320,676,174.

Provention Bio is headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey..

About Provention Bio Inc

Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the development of investigational therapies that may intercept and prevent debilitating and life-threatening immune-mediated disease. The Biologics License Application (BLA) for teplizumab, its lead investigational drug candidate, for the delay or prevention of clinical type 1 diabetes in at-risk individuals, has been filed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company's pipeline includes additional clinical-stage product candidates that have demonstrated in pre-clinical or clinical studies proof-of-mechanism and/or proof-of-concept in other autoimmune diseases, including celiac disease and lupus.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

