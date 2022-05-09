Proto Labs (PRLB) Falls 5.88% on May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PRLB - Market Data & News Trade

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE: PRLB) shares have fallen 5.88%, or $2.7 per share, as on 12:11:23 est today. After Opening the Day at $45.22, 80,528 shares of Proto Labs have been traded today and the stock has moved between $44.90 and $42.78.

Already the company has moved YTD 10.56%.

Proto Labs expects its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Proto Labs Inc

Protolabs is the world's leading source for digital manufacturing services. The technology-enabled company produces custom components in as fast as 1 day with automated 3D printing, CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, and injection molding processes. Its digital approach to manufacturing enables accelerated time to market, reduces manufacturing costs, and enables supply chain agility throughout the product life cycle.

