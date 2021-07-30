Protara (TARA) falls 1.47% on Moderate Volume July 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TARA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Protara Therapeutics Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: TARA) stock fell $0.12, accounting for a 1.47% decrease. Protara opened at $8.17 before trading between $8.22 and $8.02 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Protara’s market cap fall to $90,390,278 on 16,013 shares -below their 30-day average of 69,067.

About Protara Therapeutics Inc

Protara is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with cancer and rare diseases with limited treatment options. Protara's portfolio includes its lead program, TARA-002, an investigational cell-based therapy being developed for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations, and IV Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure-associated liver disease.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

