Protalix (PLX) falls 4.35% in Active Trading on November 16

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSE: PLX) shares fell 4.35%, or $0.05 per share, to close Tuesday at $1.10. After opening the day at $1.12, shares of Protalix fluctuated between $1.15 and $1.09. 841,955 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 788,394. Tuesday's activity brought Protalix’s market cap to $50,112,312.

Protalix is headquartered in 2 Snunit St Science Park Pob 455, Karmiel, and employs more than 266 people.

Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx®. Protalix was the first company to gain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a protein produced through plant cell-based in suspension expression system. Protalix's unique expression system represents a new method for developing recombinant proteins in an industrial-scale manner. Protalix's first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved for marketing by the FDA in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights. Protalix's development pipeline consists of proprietary versions of recombinant therapeutic proteins that target established pharmaceutical markets, including the following product candidates: pegunigalsidase alfa, a modified version of the recombinant human ?–Galactosidase–A protein for the proposed treatment of Fabry disease; OPRX–106, an orally–delivered anti-inflammatory treatment; alidornase alfa or PRX-110, for the treatment of various human respiratory diseases or conditions; PRX–115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase for the treatment of gout; and others. Protalix has partnered with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., both in the United States and outside the United States, for the development and commercialization of pegunigalsidase alfa, and with SarcoMed USA, Inc. for the worldwide development and commercialization of PRX–110 for use in the treatment of any human respiratory disease or condition including, but not limited to, sarcoidosis, pulmonary fibrosis, and other related diseases via inhaled delivery.

Mark Cuban and NEA-Backed FiscalNote To Go Public Via SPAC Merger

DC-based legal and regulatory policy tracking software company FiscalNote Holdings Inc will go public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company Duddell Street Acquisition Corp in a deal valued at about $1.3 billion.

Under the agreement announced this week, the Maso Capital-backed SPAC will provide FiscalNote with proceeds of $275 million, consisting of a $100 million private placement and about $175 million currently held in trust by Duddell Street.

Keep Your Friends Close, But Your Enemies Closer — Part II

In this second entry in the payback series (see Part I here), we look at actions taken by companies and governments to get back at unfair treatment by others. One of the most dramatic examples is Venezuela not paying back its debts to companies such as ConocoPhillips (COP) and to bondholders and preventing outside oil companies from doing business in the nation with the greatest amount of oil reserves worldwide. At first glance, it may appear that Venezuela got away with its efforts to take over — nationalize — full operations at massive oil fields and other assets. In fact, all major oil companies have departed, leaving Venezuela with untapped oil and rusting rigs.

$1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Means More Demand for Metals And Mining

After much anticipation, the U.S. House approved a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending package last week, sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk to sign. Although no single lawmaker got everything they wanted, I believe this bill is generally constructive news for the metals and mining industry, which will be tasked with supplying the critical minerals necessary to build and improve the nation’s roads, bridges, ports, power grid and so much more.

First let’s look at what’s in the bill. Some $517 billion will be deployed over 10 years, with roads, bridges and highways receiving the largest portion at $110 billion. According to the White House, the $40 billion set aside for bridges is the single largest bridge investment in the U.S. since the Eisenhower Administration. Passenger and freight rail projects come next at $66 billion, followed by power infrastructure and broadband infrastructure at $65 billion each. Water projects, public transit, airports and ports and waterways will also receive new funding, as will new electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

