Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Drops in Active Trading for April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PB - Market Data & News Trade

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE:PB) shares have fallen 1.96% today on 531,452 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 428,996 shares traded.

After today’s close at $67.72 the company has a 50 day moving average of $69.63.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

Prosperity Bancshares lost 3.76% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Prosperity Bancshares visit the company profile.

About Prosperity Bancshares Inc.

As of June 30, 2019, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $22.4 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company, formed in 1983. Operating under a community banking philosophy and seeking to develop broad customer relationships based on service convenience, Prosperity offers a variety of traditional loan and deposit products to its customers, which consist primarily of small and medium sized businesses and consumers. In addition to established banking products, Prosperity offers a complete line of financial services including Online & Mobile Banking, Investment Services, Small Business (SBA) and Commercial Loans, Mortgage Services, Retail Brokerage Services, Cash Management, as well as traditional consumer services.

To get more information on Prosperity Bancshares Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Prosperity Bancshares Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns Coeptis Therapeutics To Merge With SPAC, Uplist to Nasdaq